Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce sales of $419.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $399.54 million to $435.00 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $295.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.87.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,264,439 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $139.56. 359,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.65. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

