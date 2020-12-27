FansTime (FTI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. FansTime has a market cap of $325,010.54 and $286,457.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and CoinMex. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00127384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00633657 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00155830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00085628 BTC.

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, CoinEgg, HADAX, Gate.io, FCoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

