Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.03). Fastly also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $631,485.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,018,274.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $362,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,905 shares of company stock worth $62,750,902 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 1,051,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

