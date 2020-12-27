FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $356.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.20.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $268.82 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

