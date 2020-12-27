Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 92,189 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.