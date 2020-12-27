Financial Analysis: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of First National Bank Alaska shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Hawaiian and First National Bank Alaska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $871.22 million 3.48 $284.39 million $2.19 10.59 First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 3.47 $55.60 million N/A N/A

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. First Hawaiian pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Hawaiian and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 24.17% 7.27% 0.91% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and First National Bank Alaska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 3 2 2 0 1.86 First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.22%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats First National Bank Alaska on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, commercial lease financing, and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, credit card, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, treasury, and merchant processing services. As of October 23, 2020, it operated 58 branches in Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Kauai, Lanai, Guam, and Saipan. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. First Hawaiian, Inc. is a subsidiary of BancWest Corporation.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans. The company also provides cash and wealth management, contract collection, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 28 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.