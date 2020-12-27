Financial Contrast: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) versus InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -67.61% -55.84% -22.93% InfuSystem 7.91% 29.88% 9.16%

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCAD and InfuSystem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $31.34 million 9.75 -$13.55 million ($0.37) -35.92 InfuSystem $81.11 million 4.74 $1.36 million N/A N/A

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than iCAD.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iCAD and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A

iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.27%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Summary

InfuSystem beats iCAD on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram. It also provides ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound Panorama, a prototype software product for determining risk factors in interval cancers; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. It serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. The company also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

