FIO Protocol (FIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001284 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 733,972,380 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars.

