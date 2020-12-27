First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will announce $73.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.73 million and the lowest is $72.40 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $69.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $294.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $297.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $283.57 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. TheStreet raised First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 93,272 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.51. 48,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $959.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

