First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FCNCA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

FCNCA opened at $593.13 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $615.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $14.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 185.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

