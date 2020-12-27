First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT)’s share price rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23.

First Citrus Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

