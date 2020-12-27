First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Director Rose Marjorie Co Sells 5,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Rose Marjorie Co sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,384.

FR traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,151. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$19.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53.

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) alerts:

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5183921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.