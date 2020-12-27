First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DALI)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 61,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 30,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57.

