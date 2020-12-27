First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NYSEARCA:FEUZ)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $42.06. Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15.

