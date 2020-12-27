First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCVT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $670,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

