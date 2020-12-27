Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $20.37 million and $6.66 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00126123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00636213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00154287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00319853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00057209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00085530 BTC.

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance.

