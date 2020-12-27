FLO Price Hits $0.0163 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $52,024.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000752 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

