Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLO. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.