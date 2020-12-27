FOAM 1-Day Volume Hits $22,258.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $22,258.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

