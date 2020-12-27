ForTube Price Reaches $0.0159 on Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One ForTube token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $6.98 million and $1.53 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ForTube

FOR is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

