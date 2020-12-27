Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FET. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $172,200.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. 8,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,414. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will post -15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

