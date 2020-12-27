fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.68. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

