fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

FUBO stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.73.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

