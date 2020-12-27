Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.77. Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 89,165 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$192.63 million and a PE ratio of -14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.42.

In other Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) news, Senior Officer Michael Henrichsen bought 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,612.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 320,700 shares in the company, valued at C$628,572. Also, Director Steven Mark Cook sold 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$131,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$391,680.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AUG)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

