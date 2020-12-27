FY2021 EPS Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

ACST has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis lowered Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

Shares of ACST opened at $0.33 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

