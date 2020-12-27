G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 58,891 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 681,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,866,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 336,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIII has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

