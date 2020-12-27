General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.82.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.