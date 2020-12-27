Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives $53.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNFT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Genfit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Genfit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 11,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $22.48.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

