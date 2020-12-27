Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.27. Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 9,500 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Media Inc. (GVC.TO) (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related publications, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and the United States.

