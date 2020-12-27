Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 388.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 252,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,590 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

