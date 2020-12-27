Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) & Dana (NYSE:DAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dana (NYSE:DAN) and Gores Metropoulos (NASDAQ:GMHI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Dana alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dana and Gores Metropoulos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 1 8 0 2.89 Gores Metropoulos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dana presently has a consensus target price of $19.63, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Gores Metropoulos has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 51.60%. Given Dana’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dana is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos.

Volatility & Risk

Dana has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Metropoulos has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and Gores Metropoulos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana -0.09% 6.48% 1.65% Gores Metropoulos N/A -38.58% -0.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dana and Gores Metropoulos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $8.62 billion 0.33 $226.00 million $3.06 6.41 Gores Metropoulos N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A

Dana has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Metropoulos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of Dana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Gores Metropoulos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Dana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dana beats Gores Metropoulos on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle Drive Systems segment offers front drive steer rigid axles, rear drive rigid axles, driveshafts/propshafts, front/rear drive units, AWD systems, power transfer units, electromechanical propulsion systems, EV gearboxes, and differentials for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems segment provides steer and drive axles, driveshafts, tire inflation systems, high and low voltage motors and inverters, vehicle integration services, and connected software solutions for medium and heavy duty trucks, buses, and specialty vehicles. The Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems segment manufactures front and rear axles; driveshafts; transmissions; torque converters; wheel, track, and winch planetary drives; industrial gear boxes; custom gears and shifting solutions; tire inflation systems; electronic controls; hydraulic valves, pumps and motors; and EV motors and inverter for use in construction, earth moving, agricultural, mining, forestry, material handling, and industrial stationary applications. The Power Technologies segment offers gaskets, cover modules, heat shields, engine sealing systems, cooling products, and heat transfer products for light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.