Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $812.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,333. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 106.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

