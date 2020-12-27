Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 207,693 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $47,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

WMB opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 188.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.