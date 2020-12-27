Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $52,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,211,373 shares of company stock worth $2,223,862,582 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

