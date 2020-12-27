Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 225.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $40,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,910,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 108,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 68,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 1.20. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

