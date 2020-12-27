Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $43.45 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,127 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $43,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,726,083 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $154,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,366 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.40. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 15,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,462. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

