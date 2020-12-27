Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 367,311 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,311 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.20% of Kinder Morgan worth $55,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 28,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 83,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

NYSE:KMI opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

