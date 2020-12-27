Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 376,190 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,190 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.47% of Henry Schein worth $39,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $589,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,497 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 69.0% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.83 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

