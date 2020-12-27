Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 63,245 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.22% of Kellogg worth $49,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth $66,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,518.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,003,398 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.57.

NYSE:K opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.