GreenMed (GRMD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00045367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.51 or 0.00300024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00030242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.12 or 0.02139021 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars.

