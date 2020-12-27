Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $126.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Harmonic reported sales of $122.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $373.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.50 million to $374.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $464.38 million, with estimates ranging from $428.30 million to $495.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.19 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. FMR LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 16.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 24.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 171,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,635. The company has a market cap of $702.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

