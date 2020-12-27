Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €31.32 ($36.84).

DUE stock opened at €33.10 ($38.94) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.34. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12-month high of €33.38 ($39.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 62.10.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

