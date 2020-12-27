Head to Head Comparison: Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and BELLUS Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -13.91% -13.72% BELLUS Health -49,910.34% -48.37% -45.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Karuna Therapeutics and BELLUS Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $130.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLUS Health has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and BELLUS Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$43.96 million ($3.68) -28.44 BELLUS Health $30,000.00 16,336.01 -$7.01 million N/A N/A

BELLUS Health has higher revenue and earnings than Karuna Therapeutics.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats BELLUS Health on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis. The company also focuses on developing other muscarinic-targeted drug candidates. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; patent license agreement with PureTech Health LLC; and drug discovery partnership with Charles River Laboratories, as well as drug discovery collaboration with PsychoGenics Inc. The company was formerly known as Karuna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2019. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

