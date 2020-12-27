Head to Head Comparison: Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR) and Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Pembina Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline 16.89% 7.96% 3.35%

Risk and Volatility

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Pembina Pipeline, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terra Energy & Resource Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Pembina Pipeline 0 6 9 0 2.60

Pembina Pipeline has a consensus price target of $41.45, suggesting a potential upside of 72.22%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Terra Energy & Resource Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.6% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Pembina Pipeline’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pembina Pipeline $5.45 billion 2.43 $1.12 billion $2.00 12.04

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Energy & Resource Technologies.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Terra Energy & Resource Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc., operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology. Its technologies predict and locate commercially viable deposits of hydrocarbons, gold, diamonds, and other natural resources, as well as assess them for onshore or offshore geographic area. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers processing and fraction facilities, and other infrastructure related services to provide customers with natural gas and natural gas liquid services, as well as 326 thousands of barrels per day of natural gas liquids fractionation, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

