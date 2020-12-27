Head to Head Contrast: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) vs. Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Global Trac Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSYC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Criteo and Global Trac Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.26 billion 0.55 $90.75 million $2.08 10.00 Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Global Trac Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Criteo and Global Trac Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 2 6 6 0 2.29 Global Trac Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo presently has a consensus price target of $16.07, suggesting a potential downside of 22.76%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Global Trac Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Global Trac Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 3.32% 11.08% 6.48% Global Trac Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Criteo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Criteo beats Global Trac Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. In addition, it offers consulting services to companies in distance sales; and business intelligence and analytics services. Further, the company offers Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Global Trac Solutions

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc., through its subsidiary, provides electronic wallet and e-banking financial solutions for the marijuana industry. It offers financial technology, which includes an e-wallet and mobile app that allows users to access financial information. The company also provides white labeling services; mobile platform to manage financial transactions; and solutions for accessing account information, making payments, and online bill pay activities. In addition, it offers transaction management services. The company has a joint venture agreement with Compliance Financial Network Corp. MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. also has a strategic partnership with Pegasus Fintech, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

