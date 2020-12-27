Head to Head Survey: IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) and IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and IVERIC bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -417.87% -248.28% IVERIC bio N/A -45.42% -41.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forte Biosciences and IVERIC bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 12,199.07 -$63.52 million ($40.33) -0.94 IVERIC bio $209.98 million 2.96 -$58.86 million ($1.39) -5.00

IVERIC bio has higher revenue and earnings than Forte Biosciences. IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forte Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forte Biosciences and IVERIC bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 IVERIC bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $86.25, indicating a potential upside of 126.79%. IVERIC bio has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.05%. Given Forte Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Summary

IVERIC bio beats Forte Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing High temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein inhibitors for the treatment of GA and other age-related retinal diseases. The company has a license agreement with the University of Florida Research Foundation and the University of Pennsylvania for the development and commercialization of novel adeno-associated virus gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and Best disease and other BEST1-related inherited retinal diseases. It also has a research agreement with the University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop gene therapy product candidates targeting Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10 and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease; and IRDs associated with mutations in the USH2A gene. The company was formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation and changed its name to IVERIC bio, Inc. in April 2019. IVERIC bio, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.