Head to Head Survey: Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) vs. South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and South Jersey Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 South Jersey Industries 3 3 1 0 1.71

Stabilis Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $0.45, indicating a potential downside of 83.33%. South Jersey Industries has a consensus price target of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and South Jersey Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -20.13% -12.71% -9.65% South Jersey Industries 6.79% 7.84% 1.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and South Jersey Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $47.07 million 0.97 -$5.72 million N/A N/A South Jersey Industries $1.63 billion 1.33 $76.92 million $1.12 19.26

South Jersey Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South Jersey Industries beats Stabilis Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products. The Power Delivery segment provides electrical and instrumentation construction and installation services; and builds electrical systems. It serves the industrial, energy, mining, utilities and pipelines, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 146 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,701 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 397,090 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy related projects, including natural gas fueled combined heating, cooling and power, and landfill gas-to-energy production facilities, as well as solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and procurement and cost reduction services. South Jersey Industries, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

