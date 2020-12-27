Helex (HLX) Achieves Market Cap of $10,427.07

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Helex token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. Helex has a total market capitalization of $10,427.07 and approximately $3,021.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helex has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official website is helex.world. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

