Helium (HNT) Hits One Day Volume of $2.40 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market capitalization of $87.05 million and $2.40 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,098,758 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

