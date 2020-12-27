HempCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,367.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $1,367.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 41.2% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,362.67 or 0.99861380 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00048014 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,912,287 coins and its circulating supply is 259,777,137 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

